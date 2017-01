CRYSTAL FALLS– A trial date has been set for an Iron County man charged with open murder.

Alfred Saario, 65, of Alpha is scheduled to stand trial April 24th through the 28th. He is charged with open murder and discharging a firearm into a building after he allegedly shot and killed his stepdaughter, Jamie Lee James, 29, of Alpha before turning the gun on himself this past June. He was taken to UW Madison Hospital for treatment of his injuries where he was arrested.