A trial date has been set for a Chippewa County man charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct.

Joshua Sweet, 39, is set to stand trial May 3rd through the 5th. Sweet is charged with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and two counts of felony firearm.

He was arrested in early November following a traffic stop by the Michigan State Police. Sweet is currently out of jail on a $100,000 cash bond.