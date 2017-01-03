Snowmobile accident injures one

ONTONAGON COUNTY — A snowmobile accident in the Western Upper Peninsula injured an out-of-state man and damaged his sled.

According to the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Krogh of Middleton, Wisconsin was riding his sled Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Trail No. 8 near M-28, when he lost control of his snowmobile while trying to negotiate a curve. The sled left the trail and struck a tree, causing moderate damage to Krogh and his machine.

He was transported by a private vehicle to Aspirus Grand View Hospital in Ironwood for treatment of minor injuries.