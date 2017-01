MARQUETTE — A Marquette man accused of stabbing another man in the face with a pair of scissors has been ordered to undergo a competency exam.

Alan Beauchamp, 51, is charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested by the Marquette City Police Department on November 7th, 2016 after the alleged assault took place at the Warming Center on West Washington Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.