Murder suspect found competent to stand trial

MARQUETTE — An Ishpeming man accused of murder has been found competent to stand trial.

Derek Blemke, 24, is accused of stabbing and killing Brandon LaFavre, 21, during the early morning hours of June 24, 2016. The murder occurred at an apartment on Wright Street in Marquette.

According to the autopsy report, Blemke stabbed LaFavre 24 times with a knife. Blemke’s competency exam was ordered by the court in September.

No future court dates have been set. Blemke remains in the Marquette County Jail with no bond.