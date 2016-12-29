Zyburt sworn in as Sheriff

MARQUETTE– Starting Sunday, Marquette County will have a new sheriff. Greg Zyburt, who defeated Mike Klein and Lowell Larson back in August’s General Election, was sworn in as sheriff Thursday afternoon.

As his last official job for the county, retiring Judge Thomas Solka conducted the ceremony, swearing–in Zyburt as Marquette County’s new top cop. Zyburt brings thirty–seven years of law enforcement experience to the department.

Wednesday was his last day as Chief of Police in Chocolay Township. Zyburt says his experience has prepared him for his new role in law enforcement.

Sheriff Greg Zyburt said, “I finished, just recently with two weeks in Lansing at the new sheriff’s school. My head is still spinning from all the information and stuff I’m gonna to do and learn but I’m ready for the challenge. I’m ready to get out there and meet the people and see what the concerns are and make Marquette… keep Marquette the safest community that it can be.”

Undersheriff Willey was formerly the Chief of Police for the City of Ishpeming. Zyburt replaces Mike Lovelace, who served five–terms as sheriff in the county.