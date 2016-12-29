Woman wanted by police for questioning

MARQUETTE — The Keewenaw Bay Tribal Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who visited the Ojibwa Casino in Marquette Christmas Day.

The police department says she may have witnessed an incident that happened at the casino during the afternoon hours of December 25th. Police would not comment on the nature of the incident they’re investigating.

If you recognize the woman, or her vehicle, which is believed to be a gray or possibly light green Subaru Outback, contact the Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police at (906) 353-6626.