Police looking for missing woman

STEPHENSON, WI. — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing Wisconsin woman.

Linda Nickel, 52, was last seen on Tuesday, December 27 around 9 p.m. in Neenah, Wisconsin. Nickel’s family became concerned when she did not return to her home in Stephenson, Wisconsin.

Nickel may be driving a black Dodge Ram truck with Wisconsin plates.

If you have seen Nickel or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 732-7627.