New sheriff in town

MUNISING — For the last 25 years, Todd Brock has been an acting officer for the Alger County Sheriff’s Office. Three days from now, he will officially start a new venture with the department, as acting sheriff.

Brock was sworn–in as the new Alger County Sheriff by Judge Mark Luoma Thursday morning at the Alger County Courthouse. His family and fellow co–workers were all on–hand for the presentation.

Brock was born in Alger County and has spent his entire law enforcement career with the sheriff’s office. He says being elected sheriff is a dream come true.

“I had goals and visions back then serving proudly as a Deputy Sheriff for Sheriff Cromell and 25 years later here I am,” said Brock. “Our staff has been doing the job a long time. They’re very good at what they do and we’re going to pull together and do a good job for the County of Alger,” he added.

Brock says the biggest challenge his department faces going forward is one that every police department deals with: funding.

“You know as the dollars decrease and manpower is cut, the challenge is to continue to provide the services that we provide,” said Brock. “We’ve been very proactive in the area of grant writing. It allows us to put out patrols in certain areas with those grants and it helps offset the County General Fund. It’s just getting your personnel to believe that they can do more for less,” added Brock.

Steve Blank was appointed as the new undersheriff. Brock and Blank have known each other since high school.

Sheriff Brock also swore-in three administrators that will help him run the department.