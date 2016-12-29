Downstate man injured in snowmobile accident

GRAND MARAIS — A Charlevoix man was airlifted to the hospital after he was thrown 160 feet from his sled Wednesday morning on a trail in Burt Township near Grand Marais.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 text around 9:40 a.m. about a man who was thrown from his sled. The man, who is said to be in his mid 50’s, was traveling west on Trail No. 43, when he suddenly hit a hole on the trail.

He was instantly thrown from his sled. The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

He was airlifted to UP Health System – Marquette for treatment of what were considered to be serious injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Speed is considered to be a factor in the accident.