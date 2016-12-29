Beloved U.P. cafe sold to new owners

MARQUETTE — After 24 years of business, a beloved Marquette County café has been sold to new owners.

The Sweet Water Café will be seeing some changes come the New Year. The previous owners, Sean Murray and Ursula Stock opened the restaurant as a whole foods-farm to table themed restaurant. Although the restaurant will be seeing new owners, the general idea behind it, along with the name will remain the same.

Getting to know the customers has been the most favorable part of working at the cafe but the owners are ready to move on to their next adventure.

“It’s been fun to get to know all these people. Customers, purveyors, staff, and there is a surprising number of them that I’ve grown very, very close to and fond of. I didn’t actually think about that before I opened a business and that just makes it all dear,” said Co-Owner, Ursula Stock.

Murray and Stock made their way to Marquette after traveling around the country. Once they saw the breathtaking scenery of the area, there was no going back.

“It’s interesting you become identified with being a part of a business and part of a community and that becomes part of who you are and you grow into that, and that evolves over time. I think it is interesting, it is not something we started out expecting, it just become and that’s what makes it difficult to leave,” said Sweet Water Café Co-Owner, Sean Murray.

Both owners want to thank everyone who stopped in throughout the years, especially the regulars. The official last day under the current leadership will be on December 31st. Sweet Water will be re-opening on January 8th under new ownership.