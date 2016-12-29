Girl sustains injuries following snowmobile accident

DUNCAN TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a snowmobile accident near Sidaw in Duncan Township.

Deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department say they responded to a personal injury accident around 1:45 p.m. A 14-year-old girl from Fox Lake, Illinois was driving a 2006 Arctic Cat snowmobile northbound on Trail #8/15 when she lost control of the machine and left the trail.

She was ejected from the snowmobile and sustained injuries to her hip and leg. She was transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital in L’Anse by Covington Township EMS for her injuries. The snowmobile had minor damage to the front end and was towed from the scene by members in the party.

Bay Ambulance and Covington Township EMS assisted the Sheriff’s Department on scene.