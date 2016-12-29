State Supreme Court upholds robbery verdict

LANSING — A Wisconsin man who posed as a federal officer to commit an armed robbery in Baraga County will remain in prison.

Bernard Fish, 50, was convicted on several counts for trying to extort money from the operators of a marijuana growing operation in Watton in 2013, and holding them prisoner. He was sentenced to spend up to 40 years in prison.

Last spring, an appeals court upheld the conviction, but ordered a review of his sentence. In July, Judge Charles Goodman declined to modify the terms.

Meanwhile, Fish asked the Michigan Supreme Court to review the appellate court decision to uphold the verdict. On Wednesday, in a one-sentence statement, the Michigan Supreme Court turned Fish down.

He remains incarcerated at the Saginaw Correctional Facility.