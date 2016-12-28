Woman arrested on embezzlement, forgery charges

MUNISING — An Alger County resident was arrested Wednesday on a five-count felony warrant dealing with embezzlement and forgery.

The Munising City Police Department arrested a 64-year-old Munising woman on the following counts:

-Count 1: Embezzlement $20,000 or more but less than $50,000 (10 year felony)

-Count 2: Embezzlement $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 from a non-profit or charitable organization (10 year felony)

-Counts 3-4: Embezzlement $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 (5 year felony)

-Count 4: Forgery (14 year felony)

The suspect, who police will not identify, was booked into the Alger County Jail and has since posted bond. Her arraignment is scheduled for January 5th, 2017 in Alger County District Court.