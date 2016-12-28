Township celebrates police chief’s ‘retirement’

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP — For the past 32 years, Greg Zyburt has spent countless hours patrolling the streets and roads in Chocolay Township. Come January 1st, 2017, Zyburt will no longer be with the department.

Chocolay Township held a retirement party for their outgoing chief Wednesday afternoon. Members of the community along with current and former law enforcement officers showed up to congratulate him on his retirement with the township.

On January 1st, Zyburt will become the next Marquette County Sheriff. He called today’s party ‘bittersweet.’

“When I ran for sheriff, I found out how many different lives I’ve effected by just doing my job. And at the time, you don’t think anything about it,” said Zyburt.

“I’m sorry to leave the township. The people have always been so nice to our department; so many different stories, so many different people. It’s just been a wonderful, rewarding experience working for Chocolay Township,” he added.

Zyburt will be sworn-in as sheriff Thursday at 3:30 p.m. by Judge Thomas Solka in the circuit court courtroom. Sargent Scott Jennings will replace Zyburt as the new Chief of Police in Chocolay Township on January 1st.