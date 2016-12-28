Home considered total loss after structure fire

SKANDIA TOWNSHIP — What firefighters are assuming was a mobile home is being considered a total loss after a fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon in Skandia Township.

The West Branch and Skandia Township Fire Department and EMS responded to a report of a structure fire on Dukes Road around 6 p.m.

By the time first responders arrived, the structure in question was considered a total loss and crews worked to contain the fire from spreading to the surrounding area. The crew had the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Firefighters on scene said they believed the fire had been going for a while before a neighbor called it in. It was confirmed that no one was home at the time of the incident. Though a cause has not yet been determined, a power line was down in the structures vicinity.