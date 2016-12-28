Building repair to take 3-4 weeks

MARQUETTE — We have an update on the Old City Hall Building in Downtown Marquette.

The building suffered a water main break December 20th. According to building owner Peter O’Dovero, the pipe that caused the damage filled with water and froze when a generator failed.

A pipe then broke on the fifth floor, which flooded the building. The building is currently in the drying out process.

Electricity, water and heat have all been restored. O’Dovero says it will take between three to four weeks to get the building completely back on line and operational.

ABC 10’s request to shoot footage of the damage inside the building was denied.