Aquila Resources granted two permits for proposed Back Forty Project

LAKE TOWNSHIP — The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) Wednesday announced the approval of two permits sought by Aquila Resources Inc. for the proposed Back Forty Mine Project in Lake Township, Menominee County, Michigan.

The department approved the company’s applications for a Nonferrous Metallic Mineral Mining Permit (Mining Permit), and the Michigan Air Use Permit to Install.

These decisions come after comprehensive and detailed reviews of the applications and careful consideration of the comments received throughout the review process.

Two additional necessary permits, National Pollution Elimination System (NPDES) permit and a permit for wetland impacts are under consideration.