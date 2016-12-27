U.P. hospital penalized for hospital acquired conditions

HANCOCK — Hospitals across the state were penalized for being the lowest performing hospitals in the country.

A total of 27 hospitals listed were in Michigan, one of them being here in the Upper Peninsula. UP Health System Portage in Hancock was listed. These penalties are based on patients who are experiencing avoidable complications such as bed sores, blood clots, and various infections.

According to Kaiser Health News, hospitals that have high rates of patient injuries are more likely to lose 1% of Medicare payments for the year.