Sheriff’s department asking for help identifying vehicle involved in a hit and run

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP — A hit and run incident from last week is being investigated by law enforcement.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run motor vehicle crash that occurred on December 22nd a mile south of Harlow Lake Road in Marquette Township. An unknown vehicle traveling north bound on County Road 550 struck three utility poles, two of which were owned by Alger/Delta Power Company and the third is believed to be owned by AT&T.

The investigation revealed that the extensive damage was done by a logging truck or trailer. Evidence points that the vehicle or trailer is black in color. The Sheriff’s office is requesting help from the public in identifying the vehicle.

If you have any leads, contact the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office at 906-225-8434.