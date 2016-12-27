Salvation Army receives large donation

GREEN BAY– The Salvation Army in Green Bay had a very special Christmas this year thanks to a to a very large Red Kettle donation.

According to Captain Doug Winters of the Marquette and Alger county Salvation Army, last week the Salvation Army in Manitowoc County received around eighty American Eagle gold coins in their red kettles. Each coin is worth a little over one thousand dollars and the total donation is estimated to have brought around ninety thousand dollars total.

Before this donation, the Salvation Army thought they were only going to achieve around fifty percent of their goal for the red kettle collection, but now they believe they’re going to achieve eight–one percent of that goal. The Marquette and Alger county Salvation Army have received around eighty–one thousand dollars as of December twenty–fourth; bring them much closer to their ninety thousand dollar goal.