Families of victims in snowmobile accident case will go in front of a jury

MACKINAC ISLAND — Over five years ago, two sisters were riding snowmobiles on Mackinac Island when they flew off a cliff and died.

The families of these sisters will now get a chance to present their case to a jury. The two sisters involved were Karen Schwarck and Edith Bonno who both died in the accident back in 2010. When riding snowmobiles, they unexpectedly went into reverse and over the West Bluff on Mackinac Island.

The families of these sisters have been fighting to prove that the reverse alarm on the snowmobile was defective. The Michigan Supreme Court has turned down an appeal from the snowmobile maker Arctic Cat, meaning the state appeals court decision to put the case in front of a jury still stands.