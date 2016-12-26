Two Upper Peninsula Students nominated to attend Military Academies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced today that she has nominated 45 Michigan students for placement at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY.

“Michigan is fortunate to have so many exceptional students who want to serve our country through military service,” said Senator Stabenow. “Having demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence in and out of the classroom, I am confident they will represent Michigan and our country well.”

Students seeking appointment to a service academy must first obtain the nomination of their U.S. Senator, their U.S. Representative, or the Vice President. Students nominated by Senator Stabenow’s office went through a highly competitive application process that included interviews by community leaders. Now that the students have been nominated, they must await acceptance for admission by the academy to which they have applied.

The following students have been nominated by Senator Stabenow to a service academy (by region):

Southeast Michigan:

Farzad Baghaie – Northville, Naval Academy

Olivia Bennett – Clarkston, Merchant Marine Academy

Tyler Blythe – Howell, Air Force Academy

Gurjiwan Chahal – Shelby Township, West Point

Matthew Dahn – Warren, Air Force Academy

Mulgetta Fritz – Birmingham, Merchant Marine Academy

Jason Hires – Ann Arbor, Air Force Academy

Jared Jenkins – Detroit, Air Force Academy

Daniel Keith – Saline, Air Force Academy

Tristan Klein – Bloomfield Hills, Naval Academy

Jason Kopp – Grosse Ile, West Point

John Libcke – West Bloomfield, Merchant Marine Academy

Jordan McGinnis – Ann Arbor, Naval Academy

Shreyans Munot – Rochester Hills, West Point

Jessica Reimchen – Lake Orion, West Point

Charles Renfroe – West Bloomfield, Air Force Academy

Kadie Sardo – Holly, Air Force Academy

Nathan Schubring – Plymouth, Naval Academy

Faith Van Havel – Hudson, Air Force Academy

Daniel Vela – Novi, Air Force Academy

Peter Veltigian – Oxford, Air Force Academy

West Michigan:

Luke Ensing – Grandville, West Point

Connor Fischer – Grandville, West Point

Tyler Friend – Grant, Air Force Academy

Lydia Kamps – Zeeland, Air Force Academy

Creston Martin – Mattawan, Air Force Academy

Joseph Murphy – Grand Rapids, Merchant Marine Academy

Eric Petoskey – Centreville, Air Force Academy

Claire Podiak – Portage, Naval Academy

Stephanie Rauhoff – Richland, Air Force Academy

Jarrod Torr – Kentwood, Naval Academy

Upper Peninsula:

Leigha Woelffer – Gladstone, West Point

Cali Holmes – Menominee, Air Force Academy

Northern Michigan:

Sawyer Hodson – Indian River, Air Force Academy

Camille Madion – Traverse City, Naval Academy

Christian Stellin – Traverse City, Naval Academy

Mid-Michigan:

Zachary Calderone – Jackson, West Point

Isaac Coolidge – Eaton Rapids, Air Force Academy

Byron Gallagher III – East Lansing, Naval Academy

Anthony Stone – Lansing, Naval Academy

Flint/Great Lakes Bay Region:

Isabelle Hynan – Flint, Air Force Academy

Jacob Kelly – Flint, Merchant Marine Academy

Jack Lee – Frankenmuth, Air Force Academy

Elizabeth Mansour – Grand Blanc, West Point

AnnMarie Moolenaar – Midland, West Point

Courtesy of: Debbie Stabenow’s office