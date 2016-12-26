Two Upper Peninsula Students nominated to attend Military Academies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced today that she has nominated 45 Michigan students for placement at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY.
“Michigan is fortunate to have so many exceptional students who want to serve our country through military service,” said Senator Stabenow. “Having demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence in and out of the classroom, I am confident they will represent Michigan and our country well.”
Students seeking appointment to a service academy must first obtain the nomination of their U.S. Senator, their U.S. Representative, or the Vice President. Students nominated by Senator Stabenow’s office went through a highly competitive application process that included interviews by community leaders. Now that the students have been nominated, they must await acceptance for admission by the academy to which they have applied.
The following students have been nominated by Senator Stabenow to a service academy (by region):
Southeast Michigan:
Farzad Baghaie – Northville, Naval Academy
Olivia Bennett – Clarkston, Merchant Marine Academy
Tyler Blythe – Howell, Air Force Academy
Gurjiwan Chahal – Shelby Township, West Point
Matthew Dahn – Warren, Air Force Academy
Mulgetta Fritz – Birmingham, Merchant Marine Academy
Jason Hires – Ann Arbor, Air Force Academy
Jared Jenkins – Detroit, Air Force Academy
Daniel Keith – Saline, Air Force Academy
Tristan Klein – Bloomfield Hills, Naval Academy
Jason Kopp – Grosse Ile, West Point
John Libcke – West Bloomfield, Merchant Marine Academy
Jordan McGinnis – Ann Arbor, Naval Academy
Shreyans Munot – Rochester Hills, West Point
Jessica Reimchen – Lake Orion, West Point
Charles Renfroe – West Bloomfield, Air Force Academy
Kadie Sardo – Holly, Air Force Academy
Nathan Schubring – Plymouth, Naval Academy
Faith Van Havel – Hudson, Air Force Academy
Daniel Vela – Novi, Air Force Academy
Peter Veltigian – Oxford, Air Force Academy
West Michigan:
Luke Ensing – Grandville, West Point
Connor Fischer – Grandville, West Point
Tyler Friend – Grant, Air Force Academy
Lydia Kamps – Zeeland, Air Force Academy
Creston Martin – Mattawan, Air Force Academy
Joseph Murphy – Grand Rapids, Merchant Marine Academy
Eric Petoskey – Centreville, Air Force Academy
Claire Podiak – Portage, Naval Academy
Stephanie Rauhoff – Richland, Air Force Academy
Jarrod Torr – Kentwood, Naval Academy
Upper Peninsula:
Leigha Woelffer – Gladstone, West Point
Cali Holmes – Menominee, Air Force Academy
Northern Michigan:
Sawyer Hodson – Indian River, Air Force Academy
Camille Madion – Traverse City, Naval Academy
Christian Stellin – Traverse City, Naval Academy
Mid-Michigan:
Zachary Calderone – Jackson, West Point
Isaac Coolidge – Eaton Rapids, Air Force Academy
Byron Gallagher III – East Lansing, Naval Academy
Anthony Stone – Lansing, Naval Academy
Flint/Great Lakes Bay Region:
Isabelle Hynan – Flint, Air Force Academy
Jacob Kelly – Flint, Merchant Marine Academy
Jack Lee – Frankenmuth, Air Force Academy
Elizabeth Mansour – Grand Blanc, West Point
AnnMarie Moolenaar – Midland, West Point
Courtesy of: Debbie Stabenow’s office