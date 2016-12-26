Man arrested following car accident that led to power outages

ESCANABA — One man is in jail after crashing into a utility pole Monday afternoon and knocking out power to several restaurants in the area.

Officers from Escanaba Public Safety say they were dispatched the 2200 block of First Avenue North at 3:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle that had struck a utility pole and trapped the driver inside. Officers observed that the utility pole had snapped from the impact of the collision and that the upper half was on top of the truck. The truck was resting on the ground with the driver’s side down and a male occupant trapped inside.

An investigation into the incident revealed the truck had been traveling westbound on First Avenue North near North 22nd Street when it struck a legally parked vehicle, veered left and subsequently struck the pole. A witness on scene said the truck was speeding.

The power lines were deactivated by the Escanaba City Electric Department so the driver could be removed safely from the vehicle. The twenty-three year old driver refused medical treatment but was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs after officers performed sobriety evaluations on the subject.

The power outage affected Wendy’s, Hudson’s and Elmer’s and they will remain without power for an estimated 20 hours. Authorities are cautioning motorists to avoid this area as it is closed until repairs are made.