Mackinac Bridge under partial closure

ST. IGNACE — The Mackinac Bridge is currently under a partial closure due to winds in excess of 50 miles per hour.

A partial closure closes the bridge to all vehicles excluding passenger cars, passenger vans and empty pick-up trucks. Authorities are urging motorists to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour and be prepared to stop as personnel are stationed at both ends of the bridge for further instruction.

The closure will remain in effect until wind speeds have died down. Click here for the latest information on bridge closures.