Icy roads still possible after winter storm

NEGAUNEE– The Upper Peninsula could be in for another rough morning on the roads tomorrow thanks to the recent storm.

Roads may have improved since this morning, but according to the National Weather Service in Marquette, the water from the melted ice could refreeze tonight. This will effected untreated roads that still have ice on them, such as side roads and secondary roads. Last night’s winter storm traveled from Minnesota to Ontario and Michigan saw a mixture of sleet, rain and freezing rain.

Jim Salzwedel, Hydrometeorological Technician from the National Weather Service Marquette said, “You could call it a weather front. Contrasting air masses, we had cold air across the Dakotas and Northern Plains and warmer air over the great lakes and that’s why we stayed more in the warm side of the storm, so that’s why we experienced more of the wintery mix of precipitation instead of just snow.”

Salswedel says that the rest of the winter could be relatively colder than usual despite this recent warmer weather. However he also said that it’s because of the Great Lakes, weather in Upper Michigan Doesn’t always follow the usual pattern.