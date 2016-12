What a year it was in sports for the Upper Peninsula. We saw upsets, triumphs and historical moments that will live on forever. There were dozens of stories to choose from, and ABC 10 has compiled the top ten most compelling, shocking and amazing sports stories of 2016 in the U.P. We want you to vote on which one you think was the best. Here are the nominees:

What was the best sports story of 2016? North Central wins basketball and football titles in the same year

Hancock wins Division 3 high school hockey championship for the first time since 2000.

Menominee football advances to Division 5 state championship game.

Northern Michigan football head coach Chris Ostrowsky is let go and Michigan Tech football head coach Tom Kearly retires.

Westwood boys basketball rides Cinderella run to state quarterfinals.

Lady Wildcats basketball stun Lady Huskies

Gwinn football clinches first playoff berth in 17 years.

Michigan Tech hockey wins MacNaughton Cup for the first time in 40 years.

Calumet football shocks Negaunee for second straight year to win district championship.

Marquette wins Hockeyville USA competition. View Results

Voting will be open until December 29th at 11:59 p.m. and the results will be unveiled Friday December 30th on ABC 10.