UPDATE: Natural gas fire shuts down US-41

UPDATE — Friday, December 23rd, 2016 7:15 a.m. (EST)

Officials from the Village of L’Anse Water Department say that reports indicate heat in the Village could be out for up to two days. They ask that residents keep a close eye on their water over the next couple of days. Residents are asked to let their water run if it begins to slow down to avoid damage to pipes.

L’ANSE — A fire in Baraga County caused a portion of US–41 to close early this morning.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post say a natural gas line broke after a vehicle struck the main break at a Northern Natural Gas substation shortly before 4:00 a.m. The portion of US–41 between L’Anse Avenue and Lambert Road in L’Anse was blocked off. Officials say they hoped to have the highway open by 6:00 a.m.

Deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office say natural gas customers in the village of L’Anse are currently without service. There is currently no estimate as to when service will be restored.

No injuries were reported.

[Photo courtesy Todd VanDyke]