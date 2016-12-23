Car crashes into floral shop

KINGSFORD — A floral shop building was damaged after a car slammed into it Thursday night in the City of Kingsford.

Just after 6:40 p.m., Kingsford Public Safety received a report of a car vs. building accident on the 200 block of South Carpenter Avenue. A 51-year-old Iron Mountain man had hit a snow bank, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle and hit Miller Floral.

Both the building and the vehicle were damaged in the accident. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A representative from Miller Floral says the building suffered some ‘minor damage.’ The floral shop is open for business as usual.

No citation was issued.