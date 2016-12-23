University confirms DOJ investigation

MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University has released a statement in regards to the investigation currently being conducted by the Department of Justice.

The DOJ is looking into the school concerning a complaint that was filed three years ago by an unidentified student about the school’s policies and procedures on self-harm.

Here is the statement from Northern Michigan University:

“NMU continues to cooperate with the federal agencies concerning this complaint that was originally filed with the Office of Civil Rights during Fall Semester of 2013.

Since 2011, NMU has sought further guidance and direction from the Office of Civil Rights concerning university policies related to students with thoughts of self-harm. Our desired outcome of the DOJ investigation is to receive clear instructions concerning our policies and practices as we strive to better serve all of our students.

NMU cannot discuss specifics of any case or student situation as dictated by Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974.”

