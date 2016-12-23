Footprints lead police to alleged B&E suspect

KINGSFORD — One person was arrested after police tracked his footprints from the site of a reported breaking and entering in Kingsford.

Kingsford Public Safety officers say they were dispatched to the 200 block of Maple Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate the reported breaking and entering and theft of property. While investigating, officers noticed the footprints leading from the victim’s residence to an apartment on the 100 block of Maple Street. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect at that apartment, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Officers were able to gain entry into the apartment with assistance from the Dickinson County Parole Office. The suspect was located there with stolen property from the victim’s residence. Other evidence that allegedly ties the suspect to additional attempted illegal home entries was also gathered at the scene.

The suspect is lodged in the Dickinson County Correctional Center on a parole detainer and on charges of illegal entry and larceny. His name is being withheld pending arraignment in Dickinson County District Court.