Man injured in snowmobile accident

ONTONAGON TOWNSHIP — An out-of-state man was taken to the hospital after a snowmobile accident Wednesday morning in Ontonagon Township.

According to the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Faucher of Lemont, Illinois was traveling on Trail 12 near Woodspur Road just before noon, when he lost control of his sled while negotiating a curve. Faucher was thrown from the snowmobile.

Members of the sheriff’s office, the Michigan State Police and Sonco Ambulance transported Faucher from the trail to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital for treatment. He was later transported to Aspirus Wausau for further treatment.

The sheriff’s office says speed is considered to be a factor in the accident.