Building damaged after water pipe bursts

MARQUETTE — The former City Hall building in Downtown Marquette is undergoing a massive cleanup job after a water main break Tuesday night.

What caused the pipe to burst is unknown at this time. O’Dovero Development, located in Negaunee Township, owns the building.

Cleaning crews are currently working to remove all of the water. On its Facebook page, the law firm Hyde & Swajanen called the entire building ‘waterlogged and unusable.’

Around a dozen businesses are located inside the building. There’s no word yet on how long it will take to repair the damage.