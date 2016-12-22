Complaint filed against university; DOJ involved

MARQUETTE — Attorneys with Michigan Protection and Advocacy Service have filed a complaint with the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice regarding Northern Michigan University’s policies and procedures on student-harm.

The complaint alleges the university’s policies violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. According to documents made publicly available by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), the complaint alleges the university told an unidentified student that they could be removed from school if they discussed their mental illness with a friend.

In January, NMU created the Mental Health and Well-being Taskforce to deal with the topic of students and self-harm inclinations. You can find a link to the alleged complaint by clicking here.