Stabbing suspect pleads not guilty

MARQUETTE — A man accused of a stabbing incident at a local warming center appeared in Marquette County Circuit Court Thursday morning.

Alan Beauchamp, 51, pleaded not guilty to one count of felonious assault at his arraignment. Beauchamp was arrested last month after he allegedly stabbed a man numerous times with a pair of scissors at the Room at the Inn Warming Center in Marquette.

If convicted of the charge he faces, Beauchamp could be given up to six years in prison. In a letter sent to the court prior to Thursday’s hearing, Beauchamp requested appointment of a different attorney. A hearing to consider that issue along with Beauchamp’s bond will be set in the near future.