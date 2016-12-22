UPDATE: Black ice cited as cause of logging truck accident

UPDATE — Thursday, December 22, 2016 12:40 p.m.

According to the Michigan State Police, black ice is believed to be the cause of a logging truck accident that occurred just after 9:00 a.m. CT Thursday morning on M-95 approximately two miles south of Sagola.

The accident caused the log truck to lose its load, spilling it all over the highway. Multiple vehicles hit the spilled logs.

No one was injured in the accident. M-95 remains closed in both directions while cleanup efforts continue.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and the Nordic Volunteer Fire Department assisted the MSP Iron Mountain post at the scene.

SAGOLA — M-95 near Sagola is currently shut down in both directions after a logging truck rolled over and spilled logs on the highway this morning.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, a logging truck overturned and spilled logs onto M-95. The highway is currently closed from Leeman Road to Wells Grade Road in both directions.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the accident or if anyone is injured. Drivers are being asked to take Wells Grade Road to Sturgeon Road to Leeman Road as a detour.

According to the sheriff’s office, roads in the area are ‘dangerous.’ We will provide more information as it becomes available.