Marijuana and other drugs seized after multi-agency investigation

MARQUETTE — A multi-agency narcotics investigation uncovered a large amount of drugs early Thursday morning in the City of Marquette.

Marquette City Police say a search warrant executed on the 500 block of West Baraga Avenue around 3:00 a.m. resulted in the seizure of a large amount of marijuana, edible THC products, and several undetermined narcotics. No arrests have been made yet, but police say criminal charges are being sought with the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office.

Marquette Police were assisted in the investigation by the Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, and NMU Public Safety.