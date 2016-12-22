A man was taken into custody after possibly firing at livestock.

GWINN– A Sands Township man was arrested Wednesday night after an alleged domestic dispute.

Authorities were dispatched to the 400 block of Yelle Road shortly before midnight. According to deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the 34–year–old disorderly man was possibly firing at the property owner’s livestock.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Investigation by deputies recovered a weapon on the property.The suspect was charged with operating while intoxicated, reckless use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

He is lodged at the Marquette County Jail awaiting arraignment.

No livestock were harmed in the incident.