Part of US-2 will be named in honor of fallen police officer

LANSING — It’s official: the portion of US-2 running through Norway will now be named to honor a fallen U.P. police officer.

Governor Rick Snyder signed House Bill 5205 into law on Wednesday. The legislation designates that stretch of US-2 as the “Kenneth J. Moraska Memorial Highway.” Moraska was a Norway Police officer who died by gunfire while responding to a domestic disturbance on May 23rd, 1971.

Having this bill signed, means a lot for members in the community especially for the fallen officer’s sister.

“It’s truly an honor to have the bill signed as a tribute to my brother’s life and sacrifice. It’s my hope that the renaming of the highway will serve as a reminder to all law enforcement that the magnitude of their service, commitment, and readiness to put themselves in harm’s way to protect each and everyone one of us is understood and acknowledged. I would also like to thank everyone that helped to make this dream a reality,” said Mari Negro, Sister of Kenneth Morask.

The bill was introduced by State Representative Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan) just over a year ago.