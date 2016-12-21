University responds criticism over investigation of student conduct problems – Part II

HANCOCK — A number of Finlandia students have made headlines in recent weeks, and not for reasons the university would like. ABC 10’s Rick Allen sat down with one school official to talk about their handling of student conduct issues in the conclusion of this two-part series.

Like many other schools, Finlandia recruits from out of the area, often giving students an opportunity to get an education they may not have had otherwise. What steps are taken to help these students adjust to living away from home in the Keweenaw?

Finlandia’s Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Fredi De Yampert said, “We have, if they’re student athletes, they’re usually pretty busy during the athletic season for their sport, and then when they’re off season, there are intramurals that have been introduced, there are dances, other activities that students can keep busy with, there are other projects and, of course, there are always their academics.”

Students are provided academic coaches and TRIO student success services, which helps many first generation students.

In the past few weeks, Finlandia has had to take action for student conduct in as many as ten cases, four of which have resulted in criminal charges.

Though some say that shows a failure on Finlandia’s part to provide a safe environment for the students and the community, others point out that the university is showing they will not tolerate that type of behavior.

But the school says the actions of the few shouldn’t characterize the student body as a whole.

De Yampert said, ” T he majority of our students who are academically successful, very positive, want to be here, strive to do phenomenal work so they can enter the workplace very well prepared.”

School officials say they would always want to hear from any student who has experienced a problem or has a suggestion on how the university can improve.