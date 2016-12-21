Snyder signs off on energy legislation

LANSING — Historic energy policy reforms will help Michigan residents save on their electric bills, ensure reliability, and advance clean energy under legislation signed today by Gov. Rick Snyder.

“This legislation will make it easier for our state to meet its energy needs while protecting our environment and saving Michiganders millions on their energy bills,” Snyder said. “I thank my partners in the Legislature for the bipartisan support of these bills that will help ensure a better and brighter future for all Michiganders.”

In 2012, Gov. Snyder outlined plans for Michigan’s energy future in his special message, which detailed the need for energy supplies to be reliable, affordable, and environmentally sound.

Senate Bills 437-438, sponsored by state Sens. Mike Nofs and John Proos, respectively, update Michigan’s current laws regarding its energy market, as well as renewable energy and energy waste reduction. The bills also update laws related to utility rate cases and how sufficient energy supplies can be assured while protecting electric choice. Other highlights from the bills include:

Reducing energy waste by providing incentives for utilities to enhance current programs and meet more of our needs from our cheapest, cleanest resource.

Ensuring a reliable energy supply by requiring all electric providers to have adequate resources to avoid blackouts/brownouts, using a market-driven approach.

Allowing regulated utilities to use on-bill financing programs for utility customers, allowing them to finance energy waste reduction projects (like new insulation) through an itemized charge on their utility bills.

Giving Michigan a cleaner and smarter energy future by requiring utilities to develop a long-term planning process that includes comparing projects to alternatives — ensuring all Michiganders have reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly energy.

The measures are now Public Acts 341 and 342 of 2016.

For more information on this and other legislation, visit www.legislature.mi.gov.