Man arrested on charge of child sexually abusive activity

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP — a Forsyth Township man has been arrested on the felony charge of child sexually abusive activity.

The Forsyth Township Police arrested Todd Arthur Bartczak, 56, after an investigation into the allegation that Bartczak was enticing a minor in sexually abusive activity for the purpose of producing child sexually abusive material.

Bartczak was arrested at his home on Banshee Street without incident. The charge is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He is being lodged at the Marquette County Jail with bond set at $100,000. The Michigan State Police Computer Crime Unit and Marquette City Police assisted on the scene.