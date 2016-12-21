Donation helps keep kids warm this winter

MARQUETTE — Staying happy and healthy in the dead of winter means staying warm.

That’s where efforts like ‘Coats for Kids’ – a campaign designed to outfit school-aged children with the necessary winter gear – can help. This year marks the second year for the program at Marquette Area Public Schools, and thanks to a $3,000 donation from the Kaufman Foundation, the district was recently able to purchase a large amount of winter wear for its students.

“We’ve had a real demonstrated need within the district, and that need is supplying students with proper attire during the harshest conditions that we have,” said MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders.

“You know, I grew up here as a young boy, and I can remember walking from Ridge Street all the way over to what was Gravaraet, and – particularly in the middle of winter – it was cold. I guess that stuck in my mind,” said Peter Kaufman.

In all, the donation – along with donations and discounts from Costco and Kohl’s – allowed for the purchase of 78 coats, 13 snow bibs, and 40 sets of hats and mittens. Kaufman said he hopes to continue this program in the future and find other organizations who might be able to help support it.