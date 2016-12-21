Citizens rally in support of recently dismissed Chief of Police

IRON RIVER — Several Iron River citizens were in attendance at tonight’s Iron River City Council Meeting to voice their dismay at the City Manager’s recent decision to dismiss Laura Frizzo as Chief of Police.

According to ABC 10’s Matt Miller who attended the meeting, attendees showed an overwhelming support for Frizzo’s reinstatement and brought up criminal behavior in City Manager David Thayer’s past employments. Thayer called these allegations politically charged.

Frizzo was relieved of her duties back on December ninth due to what Thayer called irreconcilable differences. Thayer had been acting Police Chief since Frizzo went on sick leave at the end of September.

Frizzo was named Chief back in 2014 and had been with the department for over twenty years.

We will have more on this developing story Thursday.