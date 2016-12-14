Despite weather conditions, search continues for missing hunter

TAPIOLA — Despite the blizzard warning that is currently blanketing the Copper Country, the search for missing hunter Rodney Granroth continues.

Granroth has been missing now for nearly a month. The 71-year-old Dollar Bay man was hunting in Tapiola, when he never returned home November 17th.

Michael Neiger of Michigan Backcountry Search and Rescue is assisting the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office in the search for the missing man. If you know where Rodney Granroth is or have any information related to his disappearance, you’re asked to contact the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 482-0055.